JPY: BoJ Tankan implications – Deutsche Bank

JPY: BoJ Tankan implications – Deutsche BankBy Sandeep Kanihama
According to Taisuke Tanaka, Strategist at Deutsche Bank, the latest BoJ Tankan featured a fourth successive improvement in the benchmark business condition DI for large manufacturers, to +22 (versus the +18 market forecast).
Key Quotes
“The large non-manufacturer DI remained at +23, below the market's +24 forecast but still ﬁrm. Both expectations DIs were +19, indicating companies' cautious stance.”
“The dollar-yen cycle tends to lag Japan's economic cycle as indicated by the Tankan DI. In that sense, the recent improvement in DI is consistent with our continued outlook for a bullish mood on USD/JPY. Further, if we take the UST 2-year yield in Figure 2 as a proxy indicator for the US economic cycle, Japan's economic cycle clearly follows that in the US. The ﬁrst condition we focus on for USD/JPY to return to above 115 is a sustained strong pace of more than 2% growth in the US.”
“The USD/JPY assumption used by large manufacturers in the latest BoJ Tankan is 109.29. Many exporters currently set their internal USD/JPY rate at 110 or below, making the prevailing 112-113 a favorable level. Should USD/JPY fall below 110 on geopolitical risk or negative US economic news, hedge selling by exporters in a subsequent rebound would likely create resistance at around 110. However, the experience of the past six months suggests that 110 would not be a particularly strong resistance line, indicating exporters' level-headed trading stance.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.