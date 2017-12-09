JPY: Balancing geopolitical tail risks and US data - ING

JPY: Balancing geopolitical tail risks and US data - INGBy Sandeep Kanihama
Signs of a cyclically declining dollar - driven by a multitude of factors including diminished Fed tightening cycle expectations and heightened US/global political risks - is keeping USD/JPY firmly below the 110 level, according to analysts at ING.
Key Quotes
“While North Korea’s Foundation Day did not see another highly-publicised ICBM launch, we expect investors to remain cautious over the coming weeks. In the near-term, a decent set of US data releases could inject some upside bias to pair throughout the week.”
“On the Japanese data side, there's not a lot to note but watch out for BoJ bond buying in the week - which could be used to temper any JPY upside.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.