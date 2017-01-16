JPY and EUR shorts pared – Deutsche Bank

Research Team at Deutsche Bank lists down the commitment of traders report for the week ended on Tuesday, January 10, 2017.

Key Quotes

“FX: Specs pared 7K contracts and 4K contracts from their net shorts in JPY and EUR, respectively. However, they added 4K contracts to their net shorts in CAD futures.”

“Interest Rates: Speculators increased their net shorts by $7.7 billion – in ten-year cash equivalents – to $99.4 billion, a third successive week of record low positions. The net positions are at nearly four standard deviations short even after adjusting for open interest. TY and FV net spec shorts reached new record highs of 395K (+50K) contracts and 437K (+27K) contracts, respectively. An exception was in TU futures where specs pared 35K contracts from their net shorts. Spec net short in Eurodollars also increased to a new record high of 2,442K (+326K) contracts.”

“Commodities: Specs were bullish in metal futures as they added 13K contracts in gold net longs and over 3K contracts in copper and silver net longs, in each. They pared 7K contracts from their oil net longs.”

“Equities: Specs removed 14K contracts from their net longs in S&P 500 consolidated, oﬀsetting their additions from previous week. However, they added 8K contracts to their net length in Nasdaq mini futures.”