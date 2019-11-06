JPMorgan: US 10-yr yield may surge 100 bps over the next 6 months

JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou has warned that the US 10-year Treasury yield may rise by 100 basis points over the next months, as the Federal Reserve (Fed) is done with its "insurance" rate cuts, according to Bloomberg.

The Fed delivered a third 25 basis point rate cut of 2019 on Oct. 30 and signaled a pause, as expected by markets.

The US 10-year yield is currently trading at 1.84%, representing an 85 basis point drop on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Dollar Index, which tracks the value of the greenback against majors, is currently seen at 97.87.