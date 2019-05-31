JPMorgan sees Fed cutting rates in September and December

In a recently published analysis, JPMorgan Chase & Co said that it was expecting the Fed to cut rates twice, once in September and once in December, until the end of the year.

Commenting on the potential impact of President Trump's Mexico threat on the policy outlook, "If U.S. tariffs on Mexican goods are raised to 25%, Fed may well need to cut by much more than 50 basis points," JPMorgan said, as reported by Reuters.