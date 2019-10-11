JP Morgan now sees a 50% chance of a Brexit deal to be struck

Amid increased expectations that a Brexit deal will be reached, the US investment bank JP Morgan’s one of the key Brexit watchers also expected a Brexit deal now.

Key Quotes:

This changes everything - we now expect a deal. If our understanding of the situation is correct, a “solution” to the Irish border problem which could ultimately be acceptable to all parties (if rather inelegant) has been identified. Sees a 50% chance of a withdrawal agreement being struck with a “modified/time-limited” Irish backstop. It had previously put the likelihood at just 5%.

Meanwhile, its worth noting that the money markets have push back the timing for first 25-bps Bank of England (BOE) rate cut to December 2020 vs. March seen earlier this week.