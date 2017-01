The Japanese government came out with a statement on budget deficit and fiscal targets, noting that Japan's fiscal discipline targets are now more difficult to achieve due to lower tax revenues, Reuters reports.

Key Headlines:

Primary budget deficit will be 8.3trln yen, 1.4% of GDP in FY 2020 vs prev f/cast of 1.0%

Primary budget deficit will be 2.4% of GDP in FY 2018 vs 1.9% prev