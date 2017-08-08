JOLTS data: at a hit a 16-year high - ANZ

Analysts at ANZ explained that looking at the detail within the US JOLTS data, not only did demand rise, it was the largest increase since July 2015.

Key Quotes:

"The ratio of job openings to unemployment hit a 16-year high. So labour is becoming harder to find and it’s also a sign of a skills mis-match.

However, fewer people quit their jobs (that’s a measure of confidence or the lack of it) and layoffs were up, though still historically low.

Such signals are a sign of the cyclical and structural forces hitting the economy."