The Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine has been approved by the US FDA this weekend which now makes it the third approved vaccine for the US, risk-on news for the open this week when vaccinations will begin.

And for the first time since early November, fewer than 50,000 patients are hospitalized with Covid-19. Also, there's been a decrease in new cases and deaths since the abysmal January surge.

Market implications

A lifeline will have been thrown to Us equities on the developments, albeit much of which is already priced in as the markets presume the best.

The week ahead will also be focussed on progress in the relief package and US economic data, including Nonfar, Payrolls.