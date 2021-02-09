Johnson & Johnson CEO: Annual vaccine may be needed

Johnson & Johnson CEO, Alex Gorsky, has stated on CNBC that an annual vaccine may be needed for several years.'

Key comments

''Unfortunately, as the virus spreads it can also mutate.''

''Every time it mutates, it’s almost like another click of the dial so to speak where we can see another variant, another mutation that can have an impact on its ability to fend of antibodies or to have a different kind of response not only to a therapeutic but also to a vaccine''

More to come...