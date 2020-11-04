Joe Biden's wins in Michigan and Wisconsin put him on the verge of bringing back the White House to the Democratic Party with just 6 Electoral votes to go.
However, Pennsylvania is so close and Trump has to take it. Although, the indications are that Biden will in fact take it with so many more votes left to be counted.
Biden already has 264 electoral votes so far and Trump just 214.
Biden appears to only need to claim Nevada's six electoral votes to reach the 270 thresholds for victory.
However, Trump is unlikely to make 'the call' and rather contest the outcome which could send markets back onto the risk-off backfoot.
DXY correcting
The US dollar firmed in recent trade and may correct higher as the votes are called into question through the courts as weeks of legal challenges perturb investor sentiment:
