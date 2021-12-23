JD.com Stock News and Forecast: JD set to open lower after news of Tencent divestment

JD shares trade 7% lower in Thursday premarket.

Tencent announced it would distribute 457 million JD shares as a one-time dividend.

Tencent owns 17% of JD.com and would be divesting more than 86% of its stake.

JD.com (JD) is down more than 7% in Thursday's premarket after Tencent (TCEHY) announced it would distribute about 86% of its stake in the ecommerce powerhouse, which amounts to about 15% of the total shares of JD.com, as a special dividend. The market is expecting that introducing such a large supply of shares will produce a much lower JD stock price in the interim.

JD.com Stock News: a sudden divestment

Tencent holds the largest stake in JD.com at 17%. The decision to reduce its stake would bring its ownership down to 2%. Walmart (WMT) still owns 9.3% of JD.com, which competes with Alibaba (BABA) and Pinduoduo (PDD).

Tencent shares rose 4% after the announcement in Hong Kong. The company's President, Martin Lau, will leave JD.com's board along with the change. Tencent began investing in JD.com in 2014.

Some China watchers think the divestment is yet another sign of growing scrutiny from Chinese regulators, who have been consistently focused this year on reducing perceived monopoly power by China's megacap tech leaders.

Tencent is expected to distribute more than 457 million JD shares to existing shareholders. JD.com's three-month average daily volume is 9.5 million shares exchanging hands.

JD key statistics

Market Cap $125 billion Price/Earnings 30 Price/Sales 1 Price/Book 4 Enterprise Value $101 billion Operating Margin 0.36% Profit Margin 3% 52-week high $108.29 52-week low $61.65 Short Interest 2% Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target Buy, $104.52

JD.com Stock Forecast: expect a fall to $62

With the divestment announcement coming right after two solid trading sessions for JD stock, it appears the hoped for reversal is dead in the water. JD stock had sold off from November 19 to this past Monday, December 20. Tuesday and Wednesday saw a solid charge higher, but Thursday's premarket has JD trading back to $68. This is near Monday's range low.

If JD stock breaks below $67.18, then expect the stock to find no Christmas cheer until $62, which accounted for support way back in July and August and sits just above its 52-week low at $61.65.

JD 1-day chart