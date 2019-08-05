JCS: N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea – Yonhap

North Korea has been on a roller coaster of firing projectiles off-late. Earlier Tuesday morning in Asia, the South Korean Joint Chief of Staff mentions of noticing unidentified projectiles being fired by North Korea into the East Sea, as per Yonhap.

FX implication

This has been the fourth instance in nearly a two-weeks time, which in turn signals a gradual increase in the hermit kingdom’s (North Korea) arms and a likely increasing tension with the US. As a result, the safe-havens can have additional support.