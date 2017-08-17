Japanse firm Fisco issues Bitcoin bond

Japanese financial information firm Fisco announced Monday it is experimenting with the country's first Bitcoin-backed bond.

According to a Google translate of the press release, Fisco's three-year Bitcoin bond was issued by its digital currency exchange unit for an internal trial on Aug. 10, according to a Google translate of the press release.

There have been announcements in the US over the last couple of weeks about the Bitcoin options, futures and exchange trade funds. The virtual currency is increasingly looking like a typical financial product.