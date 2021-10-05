Japan’s Yamagiwa: Want to reveal an economic package by the end of this year

Japanese New Economy Minister Daishiro Yamagiwa said Tuesday that he is planning to reveal an economic package by the end of this year.
Additional comments
Wants to reveal an economic package by the end of this year.
Will conduct bold economic, fiscal policy.
Economy remains severely affected by the coronavirus.
Will take all necessary economic and financial measures.
Will boldly conduct economic, fiscal policy.
Separately, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said that they are watching oil prices as rising prices would hurt corporate profits and increase the household burden.
He added that “markets move according to daily factors, declines to comment.”
Meanwhile, the country’s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki noted that it is “important to keep fiscal discipline regardless of doing what's necessary.”
Market reaction
USD/JPY is bouncing towards 111.50 amid a recovery in the risk sentiment, as the Nikkei 225 trims losses.
