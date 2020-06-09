Japan’s Trade Minister Kajiyama: Will push for early scrapping of UK auto tariffs in trade talks

Speaking at a regular news conference on Tuesday, Japanese Trade Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said that they ask for the early elimination of automobile and auto parts tariffs in negotiations on a post-Brexit trade agreement with the UK.

Kajiyama said: “In the negotiations, we hope to urge (Britain) to bring forward the period for which tariffs will be removed mainly for auto and autoparts ... as well as adopt high-level rules on digital trade.”

As cited by Reuters, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and British Trade Minister Liz Truss will hold trade talks via video conference on Tuesday.

Market reaction

USD/JPY slips back below 108.00 amid a fresh selling wave seen in the US dollar while negative S&P 500 futures and mixed Asian equities underpin the yen.