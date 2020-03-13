Japan’s top currency diplomat Takeuchi: Govt, BOJ stand ready to work as one vs. virus outbreak

According to Japan’s top currency diplomat Takeuchi, the government and the Bank of Japan (BOJ) stand ready to work as one vs. virus outbreak.

Further comments

Nervous moves continuing in market. No comment on forex intervention. Important to keep in close contact with G7. G7 shared steps each country is taking vs virus impact in recent call.

His comments come following the conclusion of the meeting between the senior officials at the Bank of Japan (BOJ, the Financial Services Agency (FSA), and the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on the continued volatile financial markets.

USD/JPY reaction

USD/JPY remains volatile, but keeps its range around the 105 handle, as markets assess effectiveness of the latest BOJ liquidity injection amid a sell-off in the Asian equities and US equity futures.