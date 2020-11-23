Japan’s third extra budget to top JPY20 trillion – Sankei

Japan's third extra budget is likely to total more than 20 trillion yen ($190 billion), the Sankei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The government would compile the additional stimulus package on November 27 and finalize the size of the stimulus in early December.

Earlier this month, a senior lawmaker for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) said that the third extra budget may need to be "around 30 trillion to 40 trillion yen" ($285 billion to $380 billion), as cited by Jiji news.

Market reaction

USD/JPY is off the low and regains 104.50 amid positive development on the US political scene. The GSA kicking off with the transition process for President-elect Joe Biden lifted the S&P 500 futures 0.50%.