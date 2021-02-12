Japan's Tamura: Aiming to give official approval to Pfizer vaccine as early as Sunday

Confirming the earlier reports, Japan's Health Minister Norihisa Tamura announced on Friday that the government panel of experts gave consent to approve Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, as reported by Reuters.

Tamura further noted that they are aiming to give the official approval to the vaccine as early as Sunday.

Market reaction

There was no immediate market reaction to these comments. The USD/JPY pair, which gained traction on the back of broad-based USD strength during the European trading hours, was last seen rising 0.3% on a daily basis at 105.04.