Japan’s Suzuki: Will stand ready to respond while closely watching FX moves

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday that he “will stand ready to respond while closely watching FX moves.”
Additional comments
Important for currencies to move in stable manner reflecting fundamentals.
Will make appropriate steps on FX moves with a high sense of urgency.
Japan's price inflation is affected by weak Yen along with Ukraine situation.
Long-term interest rates are affected by various factors.
Closely watching long-term interest rate, impacts on household lives.
Won't comment on currency intervention.
Currency interventions are not targeting FX levels.
Whether to carry out currency intervention is determined by volatility.
His comments come as the USD/JPY pair remains within striking distance of the alleged intervention level, pegged at 150.00.
At the time of writing, the pair is trading flat at 149.85.
