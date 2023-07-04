Japan’s Suzuki: Keeping in close contact with US at the vice-ministerial level on FX

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday, he is “keeping in close contact with the US at the vice-ministerial level on FX.”
He said that he doesn't have anything to add beyond what he has already said previously on recent Yen declines.
Market reaction
USD/JPY is off the lows but posts small losses near 144.60, as of writing.
