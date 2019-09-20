Japan’s Sugawara: Will hold bilateral talks with S. Korea, Won hits 2-day highs

Speaking at a regular press conference on Friday, Japanese Trade Minister Sugawara said Japan will hold talks with South Korea over their move to tighten export controls to the South, as cited by Reuters.
Tokyo agreed to Seoul’s request for consultations as part of a dispute settlement through the World Trade Organization (WTO).
Sugawara said: “We will make arrangements through diplomatic channels.”
Japan’s Motegi: Wants S. Korea to correct situation which is against international law
The Korean Won jumped to fresh two-day tops of 1,188.40 vs. the greenback on easing South Korea-Japan trade tensions.
