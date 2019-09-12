Japan’s Sugawara: Japan to make a decision on S. Korean trade talks within ten days

The newly appointed Japanese Trade and Industry Minister Isshu Sugawara recently crossed the wires, making some comments on the Japan-South Korea dispute over the wartime workers.

Key Headlines:

To make a decision on South Korean trade talks within ten days. Japanese actions are within WTO rules.

This comes after South Korea filed a complaint over Japan’s tighter export controls at the World Trade Organization (WTO) against Japanese “politically motivated” and “discriminatory”.

The market mood remains buoyed by the US-China trade progress, with USD/JPY battling 108.00, having posted fresh six-week tops at 108.17 in the Asian trading.