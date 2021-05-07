Japan's Suga: Will step up efforts to prevent spread of virus variants

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday that they are aiming to administer 1 million coronavirus vaccine shots per day to the public, as reported by Reuters.

Additional takeaways

"Will step up efforts to prevent the spread of virus variants."

"Will obtain 50 million doses from Pfizer by the end of September."

"We are aware that there are worries among the public about holding Olympics."

"I believe it's possible to hold safe and secure Olympics with proper coronavirus measures."

Market reaction

The USD/JPY pair showed no immediate reaction to these comments and was last seen trading flat on the day at 109.11.