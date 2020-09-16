Japan's Suga: Will protect employment, support people who suffered economic damage

Japan's new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told a news conference on Wednesday that he will continue the policies of the former PM Shinzo Abe.

Additional takeaways

"Can't allow political vacuum at the time of a national crisis."

"Our biggest challenge is the coronavirus."

"We need to balance the fight with the virus and economic revival."

"Will beef up coronavirus testing capacity."

"Will secure vaccine for all residents."

"Will protect employment, will support people who have suffered economic damage through the go-to campaign."

"It's necessary to continue online medical examinations that started during coronavirus."

Market reaction

The USD/JPY pair largely ignored these comments and was last seen losing 0.35% on a daily basis at 105.07.