Japan's Suga: Will extend state of emergency in Tokyo area for two weeks

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced on Friday that they have decided to extend the state of emergency in the Tokyo area for two weeks, as reported by Reuters.

Earlier in the day, Japan's Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said they will thoroughly test both AstraZeneca, Moderna vaccines.

Market reaction

This headline doesn't seem to be having a noticeable impact on the Japanese yen's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the USD/JPY pair was trading at 108.53, rising 0.55% on a daily basis.