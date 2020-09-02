Japan’s Suga: Want to continue to with Abenomics, push it further

After officially announcing his bid to contest the leadership election to succeed Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said that he would like to continue with Abenomics.

Additional quotes

“Abenomics has been working even when Japan is in a severe economic state.”

“Want to maintain a similar relationship with BOJ as Abe did.”

“Will not stop progress on reforms from Abe's tenure.”

“Decision to run for LDP leader not driven by factional politics.”

“I don't belong to any LDP faction, I am here not because some factions support me, I am here because I decided to run.”

“There are too many regional banks in Japan.”

“Japan's economy is at a critical juncture so want to have BOJ take more action if needed.

“We need financial institutions to support companies now but, in the future, I feel there are too many regional banks.”

Market reaction

With the US dollar extending its recovery mode and receding Japanese political uncertainty, USD/JPY has broken its Asian range trade and jumped to daily highs of 106.23.

The spot was last seen trading at 106.16, up 0.20% on a daily basis.