Japan’s Suga: US and Japan have not yet reached an agreement on trade deal

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Suga is reported by Reuters, as saying that the US and Japan have not yet reached an agreement on trade deal.

Meanwhile, the Japanese news outlet, Kyodo, reported that the US-Japan trade deal will have no extra auto tariff, as cited by Reuters.

The Kyodo headlines seem to have put a bid under the Yen, with USD/JPY off the 107.69 highs. But improved risk tone continues to keep the sentiment buoyed around the spot.