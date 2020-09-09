Japan’s Suga: Strong economy necessary to pursue fiscal reform

A strong economy is necessary to continue with the fiscal reforms, Japanese Chief Secretary and front-runner for the country’s leadership race Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday.

Key quotes

“Wants to create an environment for constructive debate on constitutional revision.”

“Numerical targets for companies important to support female employment. “

“Want to ensure fertility treatment is covered by insurance.”

“Want to establish digital agency to remove barriers between various government departments.”

“No change to stance held by PM Abe's administration that without economic growth, there will be no fiscal reform.”

“Given pandemic impact, it is important now to protect jobs, help companies continue business.”

Market reaction

USD/JPY is stuck in range just below 106.00, unperturbed by the risk-off mood and broad dollar demand.