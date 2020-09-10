Japan’s Suga sees a clear lead in LDP’s leadership race – Poll

According to an opinion poll conducted by the daily Mainichi Shimbun and Social Survey Research Centre, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga emerges as the frontrunner to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Key findings

“About 44% of respondents, asked whom they would pick as Abe’s successor, said they would choose Suga, while 36% favored former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba.”

“Suga held a clearer lead among supporters of the leading Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).”

The LDP leadership election will be held on Sept. 14.

USD/JPY unfazed

USD/JPY trades flat around 106.15, unfazed by the above media poll. Focus shifts to the ECB decision for fresh cues on the market sentiment.