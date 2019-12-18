Japan’s Suga: Russia seized 5 Japanese fishing vessels, JPY ticks higher

Japanese Chief Government spokesman Suga is on the wires now, via Reuters, noting that Russia seized 5 Japanese fishing vessels.

Suga said the vessels were seized on December 17th.

This could turn out be a brewing conflict between Japan and Russia, with the market already feeling the heat of it, as the safe-haven yen is seen gaining a few ticks across the board.

USD/JPY is in daily lows near 109.40 while S&P 500 futures have turned red. The US Treasury yields are seen extending the losses, at the press time.