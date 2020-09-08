Japan’s Suga: Protecting jobs, continuing business utmost priority amid severe economic situation

Japanese Chief Secretary and front-runner for the country’s leadership race Yoshihide Suga is on the wires now, via Reuters, making some comments on the economic recovery and coronavirus situation.

Key quotes

“Will expand coronavirus testing capacity.”

“Will aim to make sure everyone receives coronavirus vaccines.”

“Protecting jobs, continuing business are our utmost priority amid the severe economic situation.”

“Want to protect people's lives from coronavirus while expanding the economy.”

“Will support tourism through the go-to campaign while maintaining coronavirus prevention measures.”

“Want to thoroughly tackle reform to lower cellphone fees.”

“Abenomics will continue, to pursue further reform.”

“Will strengthen reforms carried out until now, including tourism expansion, promotion of agricultural exports.”

“Security environment around japan is increasingly tough.”

“Will build stable ties with neighboring countries including China.”

“Will pursue a constructive debate on constitutional reform.”

“Want to establish an agency in charge of digitalization.”

“Want to lay a groundwork to support working women.”

Market reaction

USD/JPY is unfazed by the above remarks, as it keeps its range play intact around 106.30, modestly flat on the day.