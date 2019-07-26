Japan’s Suga: Nothing decided yet on timeframe of decision on removing S. Korea from trade white list

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Suga is quick to come out on the wires, denying the Kyodo report that Japan could rule to remove S. Korea from white list trade status as early as Aug 2nd.

Suga noted that there is nothing decided yet on the timeframe of a decision on removing South Korea from trade white list.

USD/JPY extends its correction from two-week tops of 108.75 to near 108.60 region while USD/KRW trades better bid near 1,183 region.