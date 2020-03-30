Japan’s Suga: Not true that government will declare state of emergency on April 1

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga came out on the wires in the last minutes, via Reuters, declining the latest chatter that Japan’s government is set to declare a state of emergency on April 1.
This comes amid rife expectations that a state of emergency will be imposed on Tokyo after the capital reported 68 new coronavirus cases, a record daily increase.
Meanwhile, Reuters quoted some sources, saying that the government will likely issue JPY16 trillion in additional government bonds to fund stimulus package.
USD/JPY reaction
Amid risk recovery and broad US dollar rebound, USD/JPY extends its rebound and is up nearly 100-pips from near two-week lows of 107.14.
The spot now trades at 108.17, up 0.30% on a daily basis.
GBP/USD extends losses towards 1.2300 amid broad USD comeback
With the broad US dollar rebound gaining traction in Europe, GBP/USD extends losses towards 1.2300. The dire warnings on the UK’s economic growth amid expectations of a longer lockdown also add to the weight on the spot.
EUR/USD under pressure below 1.1100 as US dollar rebounds
EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.1100 amid the broad US dollar rebound. US President Trump's decision to extend lockdown to tackle the coronavirus outbreak intensified risks of a deeper economic slowdown and underpinned the haven demand for the greenback.
Is a US recession inevitable? What does the history of consumer sentiment tell us?
Six million people expected to be newly unemployed in the last two weeks. Consumer sentiment parallels in the Reagan recessions of 1980 and 1981. The US economy will rebound once curbs are removed and confidence restored.
WTI: Bears dominate below 13-day-old resistance trendline
While following a short-term falling trend line resistance, WTI drops to $22.000 amid the early Monday. In doing so, the energy benchmark remains near multi-year low amid the bearish MACD. $20.00 becomes the key for sellers ahead of targeting the three-week-old descending trend line.
Gold declines in Asia as dollar catches bid
Gold is entrenched in the negative territory in Asia as the US dollar, the shiny metal's biggest nemesis, is benefitting from the renewed risk aversion in the equity markets. China's reverse repo rate cut fails to restore risk sentiment and put a bid under the shiny metal.