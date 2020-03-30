Japan’s Suga: Not true that government will declare state of emergency on April 1

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga came out on the wires in the last minutes, via Reuters, declining the latest chatter that Japan’s government is set to declare a state of emergency on April 1.

This comes amid rife expectations that a state of emergency will be imposed on Tokyo after the capital reported 68 new coronavirus cases, a record daily increase.

Meanwhile, Reuters quoted some sources, saying that the government will likely issue JPY16 trillion in additional government bonds to fund stimulus package.

USD/JPY reaction

Amid risk recovery and broad US dollar rebound, USD/JPY extends its rebound and is up nearly 100-pips from near two-week lows of 107.14.

The spot now trades at 108.17, up 0.30% on a daily basis.