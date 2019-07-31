Japan’s Suga: No change to Japan’s stance to seek Japan-N. Korea Summit without conditions

Japan Chief Govt Spokesman Suga was on the wires last minutes, via Reuters, noting that there is no change to Japan’s stance to seek Japan-North Korea Summit without conditions.

The comments come after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles early on Wednesday, as cited by the South Korean military.

