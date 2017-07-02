Japan’s Suga: Japan seeks to gain understanding from the US Administration

Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Suga is now crossing the wires now, via Reuters & Bloomberg, commenting on the Japanese trade prospects in wake of Trump’s policies.

Key Points:

Via Reuters:

Forex, commodity prices and yield movements affect Japan's current account balance, will closely monitor

Via Bloomberg

Japanese companies create the most jobs in the US vs. foreign companies

Japan makes large investments in the US

Japan seeks to gain understanding from the US Administration

Current account showing Japanese economy growing as a whole