Japan’s Suga: Japan seeks to gain understanding from the US Administration

Japan’s Suga: Japan seeks to gain understanding from the US AdministrationBy Dhwani Mehta
Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Suga is now crossing the wires now, via Reuters & Bloomberg, commenting on the Japanese trade prospects in wake of Trump’s policies.
Key Points:
Via Reuters:
Forex, commodity prices and yield movements affect Japan's current account balance, will closely monitor
Via Bloomberg
Japanese companies create the most jobs in the US vs. foreign companies
Japan makes large investments in the US
Japan seeks to gain understanding from the US Administration
Current account showing Japanese economy growing as a whole