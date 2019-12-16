Japan’s Suga: Current Japan-S. Korea talks not the place to resolve issue of export curbs

Japanese government spokesman Suga is out on the wires now, via Reuters, making some comments on the Japan-South Korea trade issue.

Key Quotes:

We hope that Japan, S. Korea study N. Korea issue with rigor. Current Japan-S. Korea talks not the place to resolve issue of export curbs.

Suga’s comments come after senior officials from both countries met Monday to discuss export controls, with signs pointing to a tentative easing of tensions following a heated, months-long diplomatic standoff over the war-time labor issue.

Meanwhile, USD/JPY bulls hold on their horses and consolidate just below the 109.50 levels as the concerns over the US-China Phase One trade deal details weigh on the market sentiment.