Japan’s Shibuya: Japan and US held trade discussion about industrial goods on June 20

Japanese Senior government official Shibuya was on the wires a while ago, noting that about Japan and the US held trade discussion about the industrial goods on June 20 for about 3 hours.
Additional Details:
Japan and the US had trade discussions about agricultural products today from 10 am to around 3:30 pm.
No trade discussions scheduled for tomorrow.
Did not discuss all issues, but increased understanding of each other's viewpoints.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure near 1.1380 ahead of Powell
EUR/USD sees fresh selling and tests daily lows near 1.1380 region amid a broad-based US dollar comeback, as all eyes remain on the Fed Chair Powell's speech for fresh insights on the US interest rates outlook.
GBP/USD drops back to mid-1.27s on USD comeback
The GBP/USD pair extends its retreat from five-week highs of 1.2784 and drops back to mid-1.27s, as the US dollar recovery gathers pace across the board ahead of the US data and Fed Powell's speech.
USD/JPY: bearish movement still far from a bottom
The USD/JPY pair remained under some selling pressure on Tuesday and dropped to fresh multi-month lows during the Asian session, albeit recovered few pips thereafter. BOJ considered the risks of prolonged stimulus as inflation refuses to pick up.
Gold consolidates the rally to 6-year highs
Amid ongoing USD weakness and escalating US-Iran geopolitical tensions, the gold bulls take a breather and consolidate the upsurge to fresh six-year tops near 1439 levels. Focus on Powell's speech
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Preview: Employment sustains optimism
Income gains, employment and general economic prosperity support confidence. Decline in Q2 GDP not impacting sentiment. Low inflation and faling interest rates are positive consumer trends.