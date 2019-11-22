Japan’s Seko: Govt shouldn't hesitate issuing more bonds to fund stimulus package

Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) official Seko was on the wires last minutes, via Reuters, noting that it is desirable for the government to compile supplementary budget with spending of 10 tln yen.

“Government shouldn't hesitate issuing more bonds to fund stimulus package”, he added.

Recently, there have been increasing calls for JPY 10 trillion extra budget by the Japanese officials. However, so far the reports have had little impact on the Yen markets, as USD/JPY currently trades almost unchanged around 108.65 amid trade uncertainty.