Japan’s PM Suga: A free and fair global economy is critically important

Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Yoshihide Suga warned against trade protectionism while pushing for open markets while speaking online from Tokyo in a meeting of the Asia-Pacific CEO on Friday.

Key quotes

A “free and open Indo-Pacific will be the cornerstone for the prosperity of this region.”

“Amidst a risk of inward-looking temptations in the face of the slump of the global economy, making rules for a free and fair global economy is critically important.”

“While continuing to promote WTO reform, Japan will aspire for the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific.”

USD/JPY stuck below 104.00

USD/JPY keeps its range trade intact below 104.00 while holding lower ground around 103.75 amid the downbeat market mood. The above comments fail to have any impact on the yen markets.