Japan's PM Abe: Japan wants to take lead among G7 nations on issuing statement about Hong Kong situation – Reuters news

Following the passage by China of a new law for the Hong Kong which could endanger the city’s special autonomy and freedoms, Japan's PM Abe says Japan wants to take lead among G7 nations on issuing statement about Hong Kong situation.

Japan hopes to draft a joint statement on China’s new security legislation on Hong Kong at the next Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers’ meeting, a Japanese government source familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this week.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said earlier that Japan is watching the situation in Hong Kong with “deep concern”.

“Hong Kong is an extremely important partner in terms of both tight economic ties and human relations, and it is important that the original system of ‘one nation, two systems’ be upheld and things proceed stably and democratically,” he said in parliament.

Market implications

Markets are of the mind that the move by China could erode the city's competitiveness as an export hub and an international financial centre. So far, the reaction in FX has been limited to an initial kneejerk safe-haven bid reaction. However, prospects of a V-shaped recovery in the wider economy has led to a full risk-on rally.