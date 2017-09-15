Japan's PM Abe considers snap election as early as October - Reuters News

Japan's PM Abe considers snap election as early as October - Reuters NewsBy Omkar Godbole
As per Reuters report, "Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering calling a snap election for as early as next month to take advantage of his improved approval ratings and disarray in the main opposition party, government and ruling party."
Abe told executives of his Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner, the Komeito party, that he might dissolve parliament's lower house for a snap poll after the legislature convenes for an extra session from Sept. 28.
Abe's ratings had sunk below 30 percent in some surveys in July, but have now recovered to 50 percent in some polls.
