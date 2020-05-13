Japan’s Nishimura: Yen exchange rate remains relatively stable and calm

Speaking to media on Wednesday, Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said the Yen exchange rate remains relatively stable and calm.

He said that it's difficult for Tokyo to lift the state of emergency as of now.

The government and Bank of Japan (BOJ) are determined not to allow deflation, he noted.

USD/JPY range play extends

While markets await the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech due later today, USD/JPY ranges around 107.20 amid tepid risk sentiment.