Japan’s Nishimura: Will look at data before lifting state of emergency in remaining prefectures

Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Wednesday, the government will look at the coronavirus data up until this day before lifting the State of Emergency in the remaining prefectures.

Even as the Deputy Head of the COVID-19 panel Shigeru Omi warned about the second virus wave before winter, the slowdown in the number of new infections in Tokyo, Osaka and other six prefectures have prompted the government to relax the restrictions in the rest of the prefectures.

So far, more than 16,300 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Japan and over 770 have died.