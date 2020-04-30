Japan’s Nishimura: Will hold meeting on Friday to consult on expanding state of emergency

Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said the government will hold a meeting with the experts on coronavirus from 10 am (0100 GMT) on Friday to consult on whether to expand the state of emergency.

This comes after Prime Minister (PM) Shinzo Abe said earlier today, the government would consult experts to decide whether to extend the state of emergency beyond May 6.

The Nikkei Asian Review reported on Wednesday, the government was considering expanding the nationwide emergency by about one month.