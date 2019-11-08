Japan’s Nishimura: Will compile economic package as soon as possible

Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura was on the wires last minutes, via Reuters, confirming the rolling out of the new economic stimulus package, as cited by the Japanese PM Abe earlier today.

Key Quotes:

Size of economic steps to be decided after deliberations.

Package will be combination of funding from supplementary and annual budget.

Economic package will consist of disaster relief, steps to boost productivity and post-Olymipic investment.

No change to view economy recovering moderately but package will be pre-emptive against overseas risks.

Want to continue paying attention to weakness in exports and production.

The USD/JPY pair remains undeterred by the Japanese economic stimulus news, keeping the lows near 109.25 region on the latest trade-negative comments by the White House Advisor Navarro.