Japan’s Nishimura: Will address concerns about 'Go To Travel' campaign

Ahead of his meeting with the experts’ panel, Japanese economy minister, Yasutoshi Nishimura said that he will discuss the government’s “Go To” campaign to promote domestic tourism.

Nishimura said he wanted to hear the panel’s opinions on containment measures, such as preventing large gatherings and ensuring ventilation in means of transport, per Reuters.

Meanwhile, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said: “We hope the Go To campaign supports tourism and the food and beverage industry and brings about a social and economic recovery so that the regions can escape this severe situation.”

Market reaction

The yen is catching a bid on the growing coronavirus fears in Japan, downing USD/JPY to fresh session lows of 106.83.