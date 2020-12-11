Japan’s Nishimura: Want to avoid issuing state of emergency over coronavirus

Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Friday, his government wants to avoid issuing a state of emergency over the coronavirus situation in the country.

He added that he shared a strong sense of crisis with experts over coronavirus cases.

Japan confirmed a record 2,973 daily coronavirus infections on Thursday, as the economy battles the third wave. Tokyo also saw a record 602 daily coronavirus cases the same day.

Last month, the Tokyo metropolitan government raised its virus alert to the highest of four levels.

