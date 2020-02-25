japan's Nishimura says need to pay close attention on coronovirus impact - Reuters

Japanese Economy Minister Masatoshi Nishimura said on Tuesday that the government would need to pay close attention to the impact from the coronavirus outbreak, including on financial markets. Nishimura also said he wanted to implement necessary economic support steps depending on the urgency of the situation. Ahead of annual spring wage negotiations, he said higher wages and expansion in consumption were important as there were downside risks to the economy.

