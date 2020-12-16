Japan’s Nishimura: Protecting jobs, economy with fiscal spending

Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Wednesday, fiscal spending is necessary for protecting jobs and the economy.

He added that his ministry will outline the government's new economic outlook on Friday this week.

Additional comments

“Japan is in phase to execute fiscal spending to protect the economy now but can't continue for long.”

“I believe economic revival will lead to fiscal reconstruction.”

USD/JPY looks vulnerable

USD/JPY wavers in a tight range above 103.50, consolidating Tuesday's sell-off from above 104.00. Markets eagerly await the US stimulus news.